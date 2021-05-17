Death notices

Max Duane Handy, age 88, of Heyburn, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Heyburn. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Roberta “Berta” M. Lancaster 88, of Shoshone, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Milton Emery Barrus, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away May 14, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Donald J. Norris, II, 53, of Twin Falls passed away at his residence, May 16, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jay Thacker, age 79, of Paul, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home in Paul. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mildred Jeannette Rodriguez, 74 of Twin Falls, passed away May 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0