Death notices

Duff K. Jacobson, 57, of Buhl, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jason J. Jakson, 59, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Judy Juker, 75, of Buhl, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lynn Aileen Pruett of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away October 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Debbie Lee Robinson, 71, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home in Fairfield. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Romelia Santos, 84, of Rupert passed away Sunday, October, 10, 2021, at her home. Viewing and gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Hansen Mortuary where services will conclude Under the Direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.