Death notices

Cheryl Andrews, 58, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Patrick Woodard Cullen, 63, of Twin Falls, passed from this life October 3, 2021, at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Alex Quintin Garcia, a 37-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. The funeral is under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley (rasmussenfuneralhome.com).
Heather Holbert, 48, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lorn Frank Ivie, 81, of Hansen, passed away, Monday, October 11, 2021, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Duff K. Jacobson, 57, of Buhl, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at his home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jason J. Jakson, 59, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Judy Juker, 75, of Buhl, died Saturday, October 9, 2021, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Lynn Aileen Pruett of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away October 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Debbie Lee Robinson, 71, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home in Fairfield. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Romelia Santos, 84, of Rupert passed away Sunday, October, 10, 2021, at her home. Viewing and gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Hansen Mortuary where services will conclude Under the Direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jack Charles Sherrill, 92 of Twin Falls passed away on Friday October 8, 2021 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Rafael Rincon Solorzano of Mexico passed away Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Patricia “Patty” Vogler, 78, of Buhl, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at her residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.