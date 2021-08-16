 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Ridale Blincoe Avery, a 77-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Sally K. Burnett, 83 of Eden, passed away August 13, 2021 at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Ruth Geraldine Harris, 91 of Twin Falls, passed away August 6, 2021 at Ashley Manor of Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Glenna Ruth Jones, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joan Ward Wayment, an 86-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

