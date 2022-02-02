Death notices

Carol S. Ash, 77, of Hagerman, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Alan Lloyd Cardon, 76, of Rexburg and formerly of Burley, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Charles Anthony Jacobsen “Chick”, 61, of Mountain Home, passed away at a Nampa hospital on January 31, 2022. Arrangements under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, Mountain Home.

Arvella Tate, 82, of Meridian, passed away January 25, 2022, at Swan Falls Assisted Living in Kuna. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

John C. Schaer, 90, of Twin Falls, died January 30, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0