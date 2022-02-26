Death notices

Margaret Anthony, 76 of Twin Falls, passed away February 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Vicky Brown, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away on February 24, 2022. Arrangements pending under the directions of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Bertha Mae Norris, 80, of Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Richard T. “Dick” Rees, 82, of Kimberly, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at home. No services will be held. Arrangements and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

