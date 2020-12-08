Death notices

AnnLoy Andrews, 80, of Wendell, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Steven Bermudez, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s in Boise on December 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Rodney L Butterworth, 83, passed away with his family by his side in his home in Rupert on December 6, 2020, from the effects of a stroke he suffered in January. The funeral is under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley - rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

June H. Casper, 96, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Caldwell of natural causes. Funeral Home: Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. 208-459-3629

Glen Fox, 87, of Boise, passed away December 7, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Levi M. Harris, 34, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.