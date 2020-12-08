Death notices

AnnLoy Andrews, 80, of Wendell, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Steven Bermudez, 59, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s in Boise on December 8, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Rodney L Butterworth, 83, passed away with his family by his side in his home in Rupert on December 6, 2020, from the effects of a stroke he suffered in January. The funeral is under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley - rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
June H. Casper, 96, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Caldwell of natural causes. Funeral Home: Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. 208-459-3629
Glen Fox, 87, of Boise, passed away December 7, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Levi M. Harris, 34, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Alvin Gene Hill, 89, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Ruth B. Lindgren, 101, of Twin Falls, passed away December 8, 2020, in KImberly. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lylia Marie Mack, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away December 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
David Dean Munster, 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020, in Pocatello. To leave condolences for the family and other information, please visit woodriverchapel.com.
Nina Lee Riley, 98, of Richfield, passed away December 7, 2020, at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Ralph Riley Jr., 95, of Richfield, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Doris Tyree, 91 of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jonah Michael Robinson, 22, of Twin Falls, passed away December 3, 2020. Services are announced at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Judy Carol Wolfley, 76, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her residence in Heyburn. Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mary Young, 82, of Bliss, passed away at a Twin Falls care center on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral home, McMurtrey Chapel.
Benito Zaragoza Jr., 38, of Burley, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home. The funeral Mass is under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. Rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
