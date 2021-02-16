Death notices (copy)

Wilma Tuttle Hougaard, 89 of Twin Falls, passed away February 13, 2021 at Syringa Place in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Dennis Richard Jackson, age 70, of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert Brent Kay, age 74, of Burley, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his home in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

James Kendrick, 95, of Buhl, passed away February 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Kris Klemmetson, 68, of Hansen, Idaho, passed away February 12, 2021 surrounded by his family. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dr. Glen E. Page, a 71-year-old resident and former physician of the Burley community, passed away at his home Saturday, February 13, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joseph Stanley Stanzak, 67 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

