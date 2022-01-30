 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notice

Kim M. Maier, 61, of Burley, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

