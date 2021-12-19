 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liberty Access & Mobility Solutions

Death notice

  • 0

Janice May Norris, 94, formerly of Kimberly, passed away December 12, 2021, in Shelley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

Man charged with Burley kidnapping, rape

A man has been charged with kidnapping and rape after police say he took a 17-year-old girl from a Burley residence against her will, raped her and dropped her off 6 miles from town without shoes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News