Death notice

Wilbert Willoughby Boden, 86, a resident of Hailey, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home in Hailey. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Minnie Cantebury, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital on July 14, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Robert Frazier, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 16, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dorothy Edna Humphries, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away July 15, 2021 at Heritage Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Justen Anthony Starnes, 36, of Twin Falls, passed away July 13, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

John Early Summerlin, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away July 14, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Richard D. Williams, 80, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

