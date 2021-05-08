Death notice
A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.
Opinion: But since Jane Doe came forward, continuing until the hearing and after it — continuing even right now — she has been attacked, harassed and doxxed. How could anyone be proud to live in a state that treats a 19-year-old victim like this?
“You know that photo everyone is posting? I’m 12 years old in that photo. I’m not even a teenager in that photo, and they’re sharing it calling me nasty,” Doe said. “But the truth cannot be altered.”
Three more Filer athletes are moving on to college sports.
Three people have died and several people were injured in a seven-car crash on a highway in Idaho over the weekend, authorities said.
Azlyn Gillette won the State Cheer Championships with a torn ACL, torn MCL and partially torn meniscus. She is the Times-News 2021 Cheerleader of the Year.
The "Niagara of the West" will soon have a new feature, inspired by the shorter eastern attraction: lights.
A freaky string of lights that passed through the night sky Tuesday had people in parts of Washington and Idaho questioning if Santa was coming early this year or if aliens were invading.
Jack Nelson of Kimberly will first travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to compete in the Junior World Cup from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. He’ll then head to Las Palmas, Peru, for the Junior World Championships to compete from Sept. 25 through Oct. 10.
No one was injured after a house fire broke out in Burley.