Death notice

Melba Jo Merkey, 93, of Boise, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2021. Eastern Star services will be at 5 p.m. and viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., both at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

