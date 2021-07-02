Melba Jo Merkey, 93, of Boise, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2021. Eastern Star services will be at 5 p.m. and viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., both at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Death notice
