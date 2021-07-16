Death notice

Irene Cantu, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday July 12, 2021. Services are pending under the arrangement of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Francis “Frank” E. Dalton, 80, of Mountain Home, passed away at his home on July 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey in Mtn Home.

Damian Russell Gonzales, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away July 13, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Rozetta Ann Hedden, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Leslie Gordon Silcock, 66, of Bliss, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Don Keith Williamson, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on July 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

