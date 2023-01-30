Death notice

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy Lott, 62, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s in Jerome, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

