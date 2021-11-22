Death notice

 Skip to main content
Greg Marks, 59, of Nampa, passed away November 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 2 p.m.

