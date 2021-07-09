Death notice
A Jerome man was killed early Sunday when his pickup left the road and overturned on a Gooding County road.
TWIN FALLS — A driver was uninjured Sunday after his car rolled and fell 30 feet in the Snake River Canyon, police said.
Search and rescue crews and emergency responders from four counties were called to a reported drowning at the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir late Friday night. But the person was found alive the next morning by local anglers.
A Hazelton died Sunday night in a head-on crash when he crossed the center line, Idaho State Police said.
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Jerome man who may be in or near Twin Falls.
A Burley man has been sentenced to pay more than $79,000 in restitution for setting five fires in the Milner Recreation area.
The Fourth of July weekend was busy for local law enforcement.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the Arizona case against Lori Vallow for conspiracy to murder her previous husband reveals more details on the events leading up to Charles Vallow’s death.
Gooding tight end Colston Loveland announced his verbal committed to Michigan on Sunday evening on Twitter.
Residents of the small, remote community of Dixie are being evacuated as a wildfire threatens the area, the Idaho County sheriff’s office said.