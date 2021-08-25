Death notice

Joan Ward Wayment, an 86-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – View 2nd Ward, located at 554 S. 490 E. of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiating. Burial followed at the View Cemetery. Friends and family were received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.