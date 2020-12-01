 Skip to main content
Death notice
Death notice

Felix Acha, Jr., 48, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Kenneth LaRay Greene, 81, of Jerome passed away November 29, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Margaret I. Hamilton, 89 of Buhl, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Eldon T. Loveless, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Brent Wallace Nakano, 40, a resident of Hagerman and formerly of Meridian, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gerald Ray Scarrow, 83, of Jerome passed away November 28, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Karen Scott, 85, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Grace Assisted Care in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Terry Lynn Spann, a 64-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

