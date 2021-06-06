Death notice
A pair of bald eagles have killed 54 sheep at a Magic Valley farm costing the owner more than $7,500.
Watch now: Gooding County deputy suspended after tasering elderly man during road-rage investigation
Gooding County Sheriff's deputies tasered an elderly Wendell man Thursday after a reported road-rage incident on Interstate 84.
The woman offered a deputy $1,000 to stop so she could pee on the long ride from Jackpot to Elko.
- Updated
Two people died and a third was flown to a hospital after their car crashed near Richfield, Idaho State Police said.
Two people died in a crash early Tuesday near Fairfield.
An Eden man died Saturday in a crash when he was thrown from a vintage car.
The parents of a South Hills Middle School student say a teacher had students wrap their daughter up tight in a sheet and push her down concrete stairs while he videoed it on his cellphone.
No one was injured, but a barn was destroyed by a Saturday afternoon fire, the Twin Falls Fire Department said.
As Idaho prepared this week for unusually hot weather, one Twin Falls woman was making the trip to Boise to claim the $100,000 she won in the Idaho Lottery’s “Beat the Heat” scratch game.
A Burley man who was charged with attempted murder after an August drive-by shooting accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.