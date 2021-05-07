Robert Allen Morris, 78, of Boise and formerly of Jerome, passed away May 4, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Death notice
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.
“You know that photo everyone is posting? I’m 12 years old in that photo. I’m not even a teenager in that photo, and they’re sharing it calling me nasty,” Doe said. “But the truth cannot be altered.”
Opinion: But since Jane Doe came forward, continuing until the hearing and after it — continuing even right now — she has been attacked, harassed and doxxed. How could anyone be proud to live in a state that treats a 19-year-old victim like this?
Three more Filer athletes are moving on to college sports.
Three people have died and several people were injured in a seven-car crash on a highway in Idaho over the weekend, authorities said.
“The statements made do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal’s Office,” the office said. “The Bellevue Marshal’s Office always demands that our deputies engage with our citizens in a friendly and professional manner.”
The "Niagara of the West" will soon have a new feature, inspired by the shorter eastern attraction: lights.
Have you been to City Park lately? Check out all the forgotten history here.
Jack Nelson of Kimberly will first travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan, to compete in the Junior World Cup from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. He’ll then head to Las Palmas, Peru, for the Junior World Championships to compete from Sept. 25 through Oct. 10.
As a motorcycle rider, coming up on a heavy buildup of mud or mixture of manure, straw and baling twine gets a little exciting, and certainly creates a hazardous driving condition.