Death notice

Bryan Joseph Dortch, 37, of Twin Falls, passed away July 5, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Alberta Louise Mann, 70, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Valdi Ruth Roberts Parish, 77, passed away on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Delores Strickling, 86, of Jerome, passed away at Creekside Care Center in Jerome on July 8, 2021. Service Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Patricia Lynn Sutterfield, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away on Wednesday July 7, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Maxine Ruth Wolverton, 89, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0