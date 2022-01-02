Death notice

Jesse Scott Skinner, 22, of Declo, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., Declo. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to Idaho Central Credit Union in care of Frank or Karma Skinner for Jesse Skinner.