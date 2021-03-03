Death notice
A Burley teen was killed Wednesday when a pickup truck collided with a dirt bike.
On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.
“It’s a huge deal,” Southern Idaho Economic Development Executive Director Connie Stopher said. “Having a project of this size in Hansen is unheard of in recent memory.”
Out of the nine individual records the Idaho High School Activities Association tracks, Whiting claimed four of them over the course of three games.
Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and both are accused of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle with Twin Falls County plates that rammed two Idaho State Police vehicles Thursday near Idaho Falls.
Effective immediately the area from Couch Summit to Fleck Summit and within the Little Smoky Creek drainage will be closed to over-snow vehicle use.
A Jerome man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 84 east of town Monday night, Idaho State Police said.
A Filer man and a Buhl man were involved in a crash in rural Jefferson County Thursday that killed a woman.
The Twin Falls location had been in the works for 11 years — yes, you read that right. After a week of training and preparation, the restaurant opened to the public Monday.