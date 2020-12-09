Death notice and services

Jeannie Rae Wayment

BURLEY — Jeannie Rae Wayment, a 61-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – View Church, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will follow at the View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.

Jose J. Garza

HEYBURN — Jose J. Garza, age 69, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The holy rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec.11, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

