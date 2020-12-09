Death notice and services

Jeannie Rae Wayment
BURLEY — Jeannie Rae Wayment, a 61-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – View Church, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will follow at the View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
Jose J. Garza
HEYBURN — Jose J. Garza, age 69, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The holy rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec.11, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Eldon T. Loveless
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.
Wallace Kent Bird
RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Rupert Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League (IVAL), 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702 Attn: JoAnn Daron. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Delmar Russell Hollinger
Delmar Russell Hollinger, 94, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
