A Burley teacher is charged with felony rape and domestic battery in the presence of a child. Court records show the incidents were not related to anything that occurred at school.
"Our vision of The Dugout is to have that wow factor from the minute you walk in the door," said co-owner Frank Herman.
A unidentified woman was found in the Snake River in 2014. Nearly six years later police identified a distant relative, but how helpful is that information? And why aren't more unidentified persons entered into national databases?
The College of Southern Idaho terminated the contract of play-by-play announcer Jonathan Drew for a comment made during a broadcast of a men’s basketball game between CSI and Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday night.
The Burley girls basketball team won the 4A state tournament championship. See the latest scores and photos here.
"China's communist leaders have clamped down on coverage and commentary of the Winter Olympic games. Ask Dutch correspondent Sjoerd den Daas, who was manhandled by a security guard during a live report."
See how Idaho's favorite grocery stores compare on prices.
On Oct. 14, 1994, 17-year-old Krystyn left a note for her family, saying she had to get away but would return within a year. She never came back.
Three men were sentenced to federal prison this week for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.
"Basque people are all very friendly, and very talkative and very loud, very loud. And food is a big part of their lives."
