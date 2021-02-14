DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Michael McDowell stormed through a crash scene to win the Daytona 500, snapping an 0-for-357 streak with a fiery pileup in his rearview mirror.
McDowell led just the final lap — maybe half of it, really — when Brad Keselowski turned teammate Joey Logano as the Team Penske drivers jockeyed for the victory.
McDowell stayed flat in the gas and plowed past the two spinning cars to the lead, then won a three-wide drag race until NASCAR threw a race-ending caution.
It was mayhem behind McDowell as a huge pack of cars could not avoid Keselowski and Logano. The collisions were one on top of another, flames erupting all over Daytona International Speedway as the race came to a close early Monday morning, nearly nine hours after it began.
McDowell, a 36-year-old journeyman from Arizona, was a 100-1 underdog at the start of the race and seemed in disbelief after taking his first checkered flag.
“So many years just grinding it out hoping for an opportunity like this,” McDowell said. “We’re the Daytona 500 champions. I cannot believe this. Luckily was able to make it through.”
A rain delay of almost six hours pushed the race into the night and under the lights, albeit without almost half the field. A 16-car accident just 15 laps into the race — moments before the rain — thinned the contenders and set up a showdown between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.
Hamlin and Harvick had the two best cars but pit strategy ended Hamlin’s shot at winning a record third-consecutive Daytona 500.
Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finished second and 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon was third. Harvick finished fourth, and Hamlin was fifth after leading a race-high 98 laps.
Hamlin was trying to become the first in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s. He won the first two stages, but couldn’t take the final checkered flag.
He briefly lost the lead to fellow Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace before the final lap of the second stage, but Hamlin rallied in the final two turns to move back out front and then edged Harvick at the finish line. Wallace was third, followed by defending series champion Elliott, Dillon and Logano. McDowell, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Keselowski rounded out the top 10.
Wallace became the Black driver to lead a lap in Daytona 500.
Kaz Grala had the most interesting ride in the 65-lap stage. His car caught fire twice because of a broken rear wheel bearing, sending sparks and flames out the back off his No. 16 Chevrolet. The damage ended his night, but not after workers extinguished the fire once and he drove back onto the track only to catch fire again and lose his brakes for good.
In the first stage, Hamlin moved to the front shortly after the race restarted following a weather delay that lasted nearly six hours. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch stayed in line behind him until getting shuffled back on the final lap of the stage, which took more than seven hours to complete.
Ryan Preece was second, followed by Dillon, Larson and Austin Cindric. Christopher Bell was sixth while Wallace, Logano, Ross Chastain and Cole Custer rounded out the top 10.
The race restarted after a nearly six-hour delay caused by lightning and then heavy rain. Several drivers to make fast-food runs outside the track during the break.
Harvick was out front when the race restarted under caution with 185 laps remaining.
NASCAR’s signature event was halted after 15 laps because of lightning and then heavy rain. Sixteen cars were involved in a huge crash just one lap before the stoppage.
Chase Briscoe, Chastain and Tyler Reddick used the red flag to refuel, giving new meaning to fast food. The drivers left the track and made quick trips across the street to grab some grub.
Briscoe posted a picture on social media of him wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru at Panda Express. Chastain posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, a sponsor. Reddick sat down inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie.