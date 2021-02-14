Hamlin and Harvick had the two best cars but pit strategy ended Hamlin’s shot at winning a record third-consecutive Daytona 500.

Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finished second and 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon was third. Harvick finished fourth, and Hamlin was fifth after leading a race-high 98 laps.

Hamlin was trying to become the first in NASCAR history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s. He won the first two stages, but couldn’t take the final checkered flag.

He briefly lost the lead to fellow Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace before the final lap of the second stage, but Hamlin rallied in the final two turns to move back out front and then edged Harvick at the finish line. Wallace was third, followed by defending series champion Elliott, Dillon and Logano. McDowell, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Keselowski rounded out the top 10.

Wallace became the Black driver to lead a lap in Daytona 500.

Kaz Grala had the most interesting ride in the 65-lap stage. His car caught fire twice because of a broken rear wheel bearing, sending sparks and flames out the back off his No. 16 Chevrolet. The damage ended his night, but not after workers extinguished the fire once and he drove back onto the track only to catch fire again and lose his brakes for good.