David "Roy" Hutchings receives rank of Eagle Scout
 Laurie Welch

RUPERT — David “Roy” Hutchings II, 14, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Oct. 2 during a ceremony at the McGregor Building with more than 60 people in attendance.

He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 153 and is the son of David and Becky Hutchings of Rupert and he is one of the younger Eagle Scouts in his class.

Only four percent of all Boy Scouts reach the rank.

His leaders, Matt Bingham and Nick Gardner, along with his mother and father, were recognized by Hutchings with pins.

His project was designing and building a flag case to house a 1904 flag for Minidoka’s city hall building. The flag was flown the same year the city was founded.

His father and Curtis Bair helped him design and build the case and he received support from eight fellow scouts, Jim Cook and others and he received a donation from the city of Minidoka.

