David Gadd 

Why are you running for district judge?
Gadd, a civil attorney, said he was first inspired to run for judge at the urging of others who thought he would be a good fit for the position. The more he considered it, Gadd said, the more he liked the idea.
"I believe that it is important to have a judge who not only understands, is fluent in and committed to following the rules and laws applicable, but also someone who understands the intangible side of the practice of law and being in the courtroom," Gadd said.
What qualities do you feel are most important for a District Judge to have?
On a technical level, Gadd said, he feels its important that the court "understands its role" and "understands circumstances where it has discretion and where it doesn't."
He also said he believes the position should be filled by someone who is "able to see both sides of an argument," is able to have empathy, and "is able to play the role of mentor, and at times even a parental figure," particularly when dealing with defendants in problem solving courts.
What makes you a good candidate?
Gadd said he believes his recent experiences as a private attorney has given him a perspective that would be valuable for a district judge.
"I think that having an attorney who has been in private practice recently, who has had to hold the hand, sometimes literally, of people who appear in front of the court...provides an insight and an empathy that I don't think you can get any other way," Gadd said.
What do you see as a District Judge's role in alleviating the crowding we are seeing in the Twin Falls County jail and prisons statewide?
"I think the district court can take kind of a secondary role in providing information and assisting those who have a primary role in addressing the overcrowding issue," Gadd said.
He said he believes crowding can play a role in deciding a sentence, but that protection of the public must be the first priority.
