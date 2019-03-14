Dating apps for cows

A new dating app has hit the market in the UK, and it’s not a spinoff on lunch dates or chosen religion this time.
It’s not even for humans — it’s for livestock.
Hectare Agritech released “Tudder” — a play on the words Tinder and udder — to help farmers select and ultimately purchase worthy mates for their cattle. The new matchmaker software launched just in time for Valentine’s Day this year.
The umbrella company’s website claims “we’re reinventing farm trading and making farmer’s lives easier.”
Farmers can find genetic summaries of cattle on the market right at their fingertips, just as they would search any social profile for personal data.
But first, they have to specify whether they are seeking breeding cows or bulls.
Milk yield, protein content and calving potential are the new norm as farmers swipe right for cattle that interest them and left to reject potential matches. A swipe to the right connects them to the animal’s seller through a third party — SellMyLivestock, an online marketplace for livestock, grain, feed and bedding.
New Hampshire cattle farmer Dan Luff and his high school friend Jamie McInnes launched Hectare Agritech and the SellMyLivestock brand in 2014.
The Tudder app, an offshoot brand of their company, currently hosts approximately 42,000 animals and can be downloaded on Apple and Android phones.
Co-founder Jamie McInnes sees the app as a valuable new asset for high-tech farms.
“Finding the right match can be daunting for us humans, let alone if you’re a four-legged farm animal,” she said in an interview with ABC15.
The genetic data stored on the app for each animal compares to a customized dating profile for a human, perhaps more streamlined.
Even mating for livestock has ultimately turned to technology for assistance, leaving farmers less guesswork as to the value of their offspring.
You can follow along at #tudder on Instagram.
—Jessica L. Flammang
