HAGERMAN — Darin DeWayne Ills, 57, of Hagerman passed away on June 3, 2023, at his residence. Graveside Services will be Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Hagerman Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Hagerman, ID 83332. To leave online condolences and a full obituary go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Darin DeWayne Ills
