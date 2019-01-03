“Latino children are becoming more educated and I think we will have Latino leaders in the big cities around the state,” said Damian Rodriguez, who hosts a radio program for Voz Latina KBWE 91.9 FM in Burley.
“More of the Latino students that I’m speaking with are saying they are interested in politics. I think there will be a shift in local political leadership starting with the city councils and the mayors. That’s where it starts.”
Rodriguez predicts “tremendous growth” in the Latino population in the Magic Valley by the year 2029.
“And I expect the younger Latinos to step up and make those political changes,” he said.
Rodriguez hopes to also “finally get rid of the good ole boys club,” which tries to exclude others.
“Right now, people don’t always get jobs or positions based on their skills but rather through who they know,” Rodriguez said. “I want to see that change.”
— Laurie Welch
