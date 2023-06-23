TWIN FALLS — Dale B. Atkinson, 96 years old, of Twin Falls, passed away on April 19, 2023, at a local care center in Twin Falls. A Celebration of the Life will be held, on June 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N., Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.