D.L. Evans Bank welcomes Tiffany Hartman

Tiffany has 10 years of banking experience and in her position as personal banker she will be helping her customers with any needs for auto loans, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, new accounts, or any other personal banking needs. Tiffany earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Nevada. She is active in her community as a member of the Southern Idaho Barrel Racing Association. In her free time, Tiffany enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, being outdoors, riding horses and getting more involved in her community.