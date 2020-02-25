D.L. Evans Bank welcomes Tiffany Hartman

John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tiffany Hartman to the position of personal banker at the South Burley branch.
Tiffany has 10 years of banking experience and in her position as personal banker she will be helping her customers with any needs for auto loans, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, new accounts, or any other personal banking needs. Tiffany earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Nevada. She is active in her community as a member of the Southern Idaho Barrel Racing Association. In her free time, Tiffany enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, being outdoors, riding horses and getting more involved in her community.
She is excited to join the D.L. Evans Bank team and looks forward to serving her community and customers. Tiffany invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the South Burley branch at 2281 Overland Ave. She can be reached by phone at 208-678-6000.