D.L. Evans Bank 2019 Regional Employees of the Year

D.L. Evans Bank is proud to announce its 2019 Regional Employees of the Year as follows:
- Magic Valley/Wood River: Alejandra Martinez Zarate – senior teller/backup financial services representative, Twin Falls Financial Center
- Treasure Valley: Tracy Felton – operations supervisor, Boise Vista branch
- Western Idaho: Sherry Amick – loan assistant/backup financial services representative, Caldwell branch
- Northern Utah: Kelli Shaw – senior loan assistant, Tremonton branch
- Eastern Idaho: Taylor Noble – operations supervisor, Ammon branch
- Mini-Cassia: LiAnna Good – personal banker, South Burley branch
- Administrative Staff – Mini-Cassia Area: Caylie Wickham – business banking customer service representative, corporate
- Administrative Staff – Treasure Valley Area: Krissa Hernandez – SBA lending specialist, corporate
These employees exemplify commitment to success, contribute to business development, volunteer in their communities and have exceptional overall performance. D.L. Evans Bank Board of Directors, Executive Management, and all employees congratulate them on their awards and thank them for all of their hard work and dedication.