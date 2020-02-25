D.L. Evans Bank promotes Sam Nevarez

Sam has five years of banking experience and has been a part of the D.L. Evans Bank team since 2018, beginning as a teller. In his new position as personal banker, Sam will be helping his customers with any needs for auto loans, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, new accounts, or any other personal banking needs. Sam is involved in his community by volunteering for Magic Valley Pride, wrapping presents for East End Providers, participating in Paint Magic, as well as taking part in Johnny Horizon Day. In his free time, he enjoys camping, hiking, spending time with family and friends, and taking part in community service activities.