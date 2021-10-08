D.L. Evans Bank promotes Quincy Wilson to commercial loan officer

BURLEY — D.L. Evans Bank President and Chief Executive Officer John V. Evans Jr. is pleased to announce the promotion of Quincy Wilson to commercial loan officer at the south Burley branch.

Wilson has been employed with D.L. Evans Bank since 2019 and has worked in the credit administration department as an analyst and following that he completed the commercial lending Intern training program. He earned his bachelor of science agribusiness degree from Bingham Young University-Idaho.

In his new position, Wilson will be responsible for receiving, reviewing, and evaluating commercial loan requests as well as business development and marketing to existing customers and prospects. He has an active part in his community as member of the Kiwanis Club. He grew up around agriculture and understands the financial needs of the farming community.

Wilson looks forward to building and expanding the personal and business banking relationships he has developed in the Burley area and invites his customers, friends, and family to visit him at the south Burley branch, 2281 Overland Ave. He can be reached at 208-678-6000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0