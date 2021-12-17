D.L. Evans bank promotes Mary Frances Small

BURLEY — John V. Evans Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mary Frances Small to commercial loan officer for the Rupert branch.

Mary Frances has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over two years where she’s been a management intern. In her promotion as a commercial loan officer, she will receive, review, evaluate, and underwrite commercial loan requests. She will also be responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective accounts.

She grew up on a fifth generation family cattle ranch in Medicine Lodge, Idaho and attended college at Oklahoma Panhandle State University where she participated in college rodeo and graduated with a double bachelor’s in animal science and agriculture business.

Mary Frances looks forward to being an upcoming member of the Oakley Vigilante Board and is also excited to serve her community with their financial needs. She invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Rupert branch,318 S. Oneida. She can be reached in the office at (208) 436-2265.

