D. L. Evans Bank promotes Hope

John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, announced the promotion of Bryon Hope to the position of commercial loan officer at the Jerome branch.
Bryon has been a part of the D.L. Evans Bank team since the early part of 2019, beginning as a management intern. In his new position as commercial loan officer, Bryon will help his customers with all of their commercial and agricultural lending needs. He is involved in his community by being a part of the Jerome Rotary Club, Jerome Chamber Ambassadors, and being a high school basketball referee. Beginning in the fall of 2020, Bryon will begin a new adventure as the youth sports director for the Wendell Recreation District. In his free time he enjoys camping, hunting, and reading. Bryon earned his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management from Brigham Young University–Idaho.
He is excited to continue his career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites his customers, friends, and family to visit him at the Jerome branch, 980 S. Lincoln Ave. He can be reached by phone at 208-324-5200.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!