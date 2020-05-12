D. L. Evans Bank promotes Hope

Bryon has been a part of the D.L. Evans Bank team since the early part of 2019, beginning as a management intern. In his new position as commercial loan officer, Bryon will help his customers with all of their commercial and agricultural lending needs. He is involved in his community by being a part of the Jerome Rotary Club, Jerome Chamber Ambassadors, and being a high school basketball referee. Beginning in the fall of 2020, Bryon will begin a new adventure as the youth sports director for the Wendell Recreation District. In his free time he enjoys camping, hunting, and reading. Bryon earned his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management from Brigham Young University–Idaho.