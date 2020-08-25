D.L. Evans Bank promotes Good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that LiAnna Good has been promoted to the position of mortgage loan officer to serve customers in the Mini-Cassia area.

Good has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2016 and received the D.L. Evans Bank 2019 Mini-Cassia Consumer Lender of the Year Award. In her new position as mortgage loan officer she will be available to help customers with all of their mortgage needs.

Good is involved in her community in many ways, such as volunteering for Relay For Life, highway clean-up, and assisting with local parades. She is also excited to be a part of the Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors and continue her involvement with the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce. She is an avid outdoorsman and has a passion for activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking and golfing.

She is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the North Burley branch, 397 North Overland Avenue. She can be reached in the office at 208-677-5234.

