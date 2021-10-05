D.L. Evans Bank promotes Amy Durfee to vice president assistant branch manager

RUPERT — John V. Evans Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Amy Durfee has been promoted to the position of vice president assistant branch manager at the Rupert branch.

Amy has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for twenty-two years, beginning as a teller. She has also held the positions of loan adjuster, operations supervisor, commercial loan officer, and assistant vice president and assistant branch manager.

She is involved in her community through the Rupert Rotary Club, Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, and the Minico Booster Club.

In her spare time, Amy helps her husband with his small trucking company and enjoys camping, razor riding, and boating with her family and friends.

She is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Rupert branch, 318 South Oneida. St.. She can be reached at 208 436-2265.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0