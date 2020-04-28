D.L. Evans Bank names new Blue Lakes branch operations supervisor

John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Toni Barth to operations supervisor of the Blue Lakes branch.

Barth comes to D.L. Evans Bank with 27 years of experience in the banking industry. She began her financial career in 1992, holding positions such as teller, loan processor, teller supervisor and branch manager. Toni loves cooking, baking and spending time with her husband of 23 years, their daughter and two grandsons.

She is excited to become more involved in the community and looks forward to being part of the D.L. Evans Bank team. She invites her friends, family and customers to visit her at the Blue Lakes branch at 215 Blue Lakes Boulevard North or reach her by phone at 208-734-5700.

