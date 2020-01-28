BURLEY — John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Nestor Lopez has been promoted to the position of vice president e-banking manager.
Nestor has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over 16 years and previously he held the titles of telecommunications technician, network administrator, and regional IT manager. He is very involved with his community by being a board member of Adaptive Cycling Southern Idaho and he is a former board member of Capstone Missions. Nestor is a CPR certified level 1 Cross Fit coach as well as an avid obstacle race competitor.
He is excited to continue his career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites his customers, friends, and family to visit him at the corporate office at 375 N. Overland Ave. in Burley. He can also be reached by calling 208-678-2552.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.