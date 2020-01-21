John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce that Gerardo (Tato) Munoz has been promoted to the position of senior vice president IT director.
Tato has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over 21 years. He is very involved with his community by being an assistant scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America Snake River Council Troop 63 and is a member of the Knights of Columbus. Tato was previously a chairman of the Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission as well as a former Capstone Missions Advisory board member.
Tato is extremely passionate about collecting, restoring, and repairing old mechanical watches. He has earned an electronic science degree from Texas A&M and graduated from Boise State University’s Engineering Technology in Electronics program.
He is excited to continue his career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites his customers, friends and family to visit him at the Twin Falls Financial Center, 906 Blue Lakes Boulevard North. He can be reached by phone at the office at 208-733-2263 or on his cellphone at 208-948-0466.
