2019 D.L. Evans Bank Employee Service Award recipients
2019 D.L. Evans Bank Employee Service Award recipients

D.L. Evans Bank recognized the following Magic Valley employees for their 2019 service awards. Each recipient exemplified the standards of integrity, loyalty, hard work, teamwork, and dedication to customer service. D.L. Evans Bank is proud to honor the following individuals for their years of service.

5 years of service:

Imelda Mendoza – operations supervisor (South Burley branch)

Emily Chatterton – roving teller/backup financial services representative (Mini-Cassia area)

Chris Gailey – assistant vice president senior accountant (Corporate)

Martin Ordaz – loan documentation specialist (Corporate)

Randy King – vice president branch manager (Jerome branch)

Gena Garcia - teller (Downtown Twin Falls branch)

Kim Shelley – assistant vice president sales manager (Twin Falls Real Estate)

Armida Vera – teller/backup financial services representative (Jerome branch)

Kerry Miller – business online customer service representative (Corporate)

Christopher McCann – commercial loan officer (Twin Falls Financial Center)

Sara Carlson – investment sales assistant (Corporate)

Kaylee Aguilar – personal banker (Twin Falls Blue Lakes branch)

Richard Putman – assistant vice president Treasure Valley regional IT manager (Corporate)

Cindy Simental – customer service representative (Processing Center)

Loretta Wells – credit card/money line coordinator (Corporate)

10 years of service:

Tracy Erickson – operations officer (Albion branch)

Jeff Smith – vice president senior commercial loan officer (Ketchum branch)

Caitlin Murphy – financial services administrator officer (Corporate)

15 years of service

Corinna Paz – retail operations support specialist (Corporate)

Brian Wilde – senior vice president branch manager and regional credit officer (North Burley branch)

Joan Kernin – senior loan documentation specialist (Corporate)

Don Maier – vice president commercial loan officer (Kimberly branch)

20 years of service

Amy Durfee – assistant vice president and assistant branch manager (Rupert branch)

Jim Evans – senior vice president commercial lending manager (Twin Falls Financial Center)

30 years of service

Terri (TK) Albert – senior appraisal specialist (Rupert branch)

Meredith Hunt – vice president payroll manager (Corporate)

40 years of service

John Evans Jr. – president and CEO (Corporate)

