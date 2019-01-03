In the next decade, many professionals hope to see a more holistic approach to mental health and the stigma removed from mental health issues.
Reducing the stigma of how people think about mental health gives people the opportunity to learn how to manage their lives in a more beneficial way, said Curtis Johnson, a licensed clinical social worker in Twin Falls.
“Most people will experience a mental health event in their lifetime, yet only about one-third will seek treatment for mental health issues,” Johnson said.
“We all have moments of suffering,” he said. “Learning how to think of these events is important to reduce depression and anxiety.”
Learning resiliency skills to manage life events is beneficial for children and adults, but learning how to change our thinking is only part of the solution.
New research is addressing how the health of the digestive tract affects mental health, he said.
“Every day there is new research out about how eating healthy, reducing processed sugar in our diet, digestive health and increasing exercise improves our mental health,” Johnson said.
“We now know your digestive tract produces more serotonin than your brain and works with the brain to create wellbeing,” he said.
“As we move forward in the future teaching people whole body wellness will be key in improving mental health.”
— Mychel Matthews
