CSI Women bounce back from road loss to take win Saturday

TWIN FALLS — The 17th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball team dominated in the paint to beat Colorado Northwestern 84-50 Saturday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference game.

The Golden Eagles rebounded much better than they did Thursday in their loss to Snow and it proved to be a big key to Saturday’s win.

Three CSI players finished with double-digit rebounds led by Sierra Davis’ 15. Jordan Todd had 14 and Courtney Stothard finished with 12.

Kaitlyn Burgess was the Golden Eagles leading scorer with 23 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Davis posted a double-double with her 22 points. Karmelah Dean finished with 12 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

CSI, now 9-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play, hosts Salt Lake CC Thursday at 5 p.m. and Snow College Saturday at 1 p.m.

