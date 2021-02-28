 Skip to main content
CSI Volleyball sweeps Colorado Northwestern
TWIN FALLS - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team beat Colorado Northwestern 25-7, 25-20, 25-19 Friday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.

The Golden Eagles dominated the Spartans in the first set, hitting .370 compared to -.118 for CNCC.

Two players stood out at the net. Gabby Polynice finished with 12 kills, hitting .308, while Laura Valentina had nine kills, hitting .571.

Defensively, Taylor Burnham led the Golden Eagles with 16 digs. Miyu Tsurumaki added 14. Keaupunali Kamakeeaina led CSI with 20 assists. She added seven digs.

Canyon Ridge graduates Kelbie Standley and Brooke Weston both had good matches. Standley finished with six digs and Brooke Weston posted three kills and one block.

CSI, 9-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play, travel to Snow College and Southern Nevada next week.

