CSI Corn Maze
Olivia Smith, 8, tries to find the end of the CSI Corn Maze Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2015, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The maze is open for business untill Oct. 27 across the street from the Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road in Twin Falls. The maze is open Mondays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for ages 4 and up is $4. For more information about this event, contact Chance Munns at 208-732-6431 or cmunns@csi.edu.

