CSI offers community enrichment courses

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus will have community enrichment classes starting soon.

How to Make Homemade Tamales

2-4:30 p.m., March 12, MC Center Room A-14, instructor, N. Herrera, Cost is $30 + $15 for supplies Register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

Join us for a culinary adventure and learn how to make tamales at home with your friends & family! Tamales are made with masa – a nixtamalized corn dough – lard or oil, and rich broth. Tamales are usually wrapped in corn husks and filled with different proteins and salsa, or fruits before being cooked using steam. They are fun to share at potlucks, parties, or family celebrations. We will be making Shredded Chicken Tamales using freshly made corn masa.

Enhanced Concealed Weapons

Participants must be over age 21 to participate

8 - 5 p.m., May 7, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, instructor T. Bernad, cost $99. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho. You will be provided with a Certificate of Completion and all the forms you will need to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. You must furnish your own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection. Morning class instruction will take place at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office Training Room – 129 East 14th street in Burley. Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo (participants will need to arrange their own transportation and sack lunch).

Fishing in Southern Idaho

Thursdays March 17 - April 28, MC Center room B!!, instructor K. Zemke, cost $45. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

Come take a fishing class centered around beautiful Southern Idaho! Learn how to identify different species of fish and the best tactics to use to catch them. This course is designed to educate both beginners and seasoned anglers with new methods and perspectives on targeting species of choice in Southern Idaho waters. Learn how to identify bodies of water with species habitat and feeding tendencies. Discover the best times of the year to find trophy fish per species and area, and the methods to land a whopper. Topics will include lure choice and gear, retrieval methods and more. This course will cover species such as smallmouth bass, walleye, trout and more! The course includes optional field trips (bring sack lunches to the trips and provide your own transportation). Instructor Kyle Zemke is a native of southern Idaho, competes at the national level as a professional kayak fisherman, and owner of ZR Custom Tackle here in Mini-Cassia.

