CSI Names New Jerome Center after Former Board Member

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees recognized former board member LeRoy Craig on Monday by naming the college’s new location in Jerome in his honor.

The 20,000-square-foot instruction and training facility, which is to be constructed at Third and Lincoln in Jerome, will significantly expand CSI’s presence in the community and will officially be known as the LeRoy Craig Jerome Center.

The proposal to name the new facility in honor of Craig was presented to the board by CSI President Emeritus Jerry Meyerhoeffer, on behalf of himself and the college’s other living former presidents: Jerry Beck, Jeff Fox, and former interim President Curtis Eaton.

“The naming of the Jerome Center after LeRoy Craig is so deserved,” Meyerhoeffer said.

A longtime Jerome businessman, Craig was originally appointed to the College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees in August of 1974 and was first elected in January of 1975.

Craig went on to serve as a trustee for the next 36 years, many of those as board chair, before leaving the board in 2010.

During his tenure, Craig was often the only board member from Jerome County and his dedication to the College of Southern Idaho and to his community created a legacy of family service, which includes several student scholarships that the Craig family has established through the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.

A letter of support signed by Meyerhoeffer, Beck, Eaton, and Fox pointed out that Craig was engaged in almost every building on campus and all of the outreach centers, including CSI’s presence in Jerome.

"His contributions during his tenure on the CSI Board are inestimable,” the letter said.

In a statement following the meeting, Meyerhoeffer recalled the impact that Craig’s service had on educational opportunities in the area, along with the quality of instruction that CSI students receive.

"The quality of life of every Magic Valley citizen has been enhanced by his service,” Meyerhoeffer said in the statement.